Juventus set to terminate Arthur Melo's contract as Brazilian's underwhelming Turin stay nears end

Arthur’s six-year association with Juventus is nearing an abrupt conclusion. Rather than seeking another temporary destination for the midfielder, the Bianconeri are now actively working towards a contract termination. The former Barcelona and Liverpool man is currently tied to the Allianz Stadium until June 2027, but both parties are reportedly keen to tear up the remaining years of the agreement to allow for a fresh start elsewhere.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the parties are working to find an agreement that would see the Brazilian leave before his deal naturally expires. This move signals the end of what has been a difficult chapter for the player in Italy, as Juventus prioritise offloading high earners who do not figure in the manager's long-term plans for the squad.