Juventus are interested in Bernardo Silva, who is leaving Manchester City on a free transfer: contact has been made with Jorge Mendes

Matteo Moretto, speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, has confirmed that Juventus are in talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes.





Born in 1994, Bernardo Silva will turn 32 on 10 August. Eight years after signing him from Monaco for €50 million, Manchester City have already decided not to extend his contract, which expires at the end of this season.





In the meantime, he has scored 76 goals and provided 77 assists in 448 appearances, the last of which was against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, when he received his first red card of his career.



