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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus: all players called up for international duty and upcoming fixtures

The Juventus players called up for international duty over the coming days

As stated on Juventus’ official website, 15 Bianconeri players will be joining their respective national teams’ training camps from today onwards; some will be facing crucial final matches to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled for next June, whilst others will be playing friendly matches.


Below is the list and the fixtures.


  • The Juventus players called up to the national team

    BELGIUM (Lois Openda) – Belgium, already qualified for the World Cup, will play two friendlies: against the United States in Atlanta and against Mexico in Chicago


    BRAZIL (Gleison Bremer) - Two warm-up matches for the national team led by Carlo Ancelotti against France and Croatia


    CANADA (Jonathan David) - Two friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia


    COLOMBIA (Juan Cabal) - Croatia and France are the opponents for the South American national team in their friendlies


    FRANCE (Pierre Kalulu) - Brazil and Colombia are the opponents in the friendlies to be played by the French, who have already qualified for the World Cup


    ITALY (Andrea Cambiaso, Federico Gatti, Manuel Locatelli) - Play-off for qualification for the 2026 World Cup for the Azzurri, who face Northern Ireland and then, if successful, the winner of the Wales v Bosnia tie


    KOSOVO (Edon Zhegrova) - Crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers, first against Slovakia and then, potentially, against the winner of the Turkey v Romania tie


    MONTENEGRO U21 (Vasilije Adzic) - Under-21 European Championship qualifiers against their peers from Sweden and Poland


    NETHERLANDS (Teun Koopmeiners) – Two friendlies also for the Netherlands, against Norway and Ecuador


    PORTUGAL (Francisco Conceicao) - Friendly matches also for the Portuguese against Mexico and the United States


    SERBIA (Filip Kostic) - Two friendlies for Serbia, who failed to qualify for the World Cup: matches against Spain and South Africa


    TURKEY (Kenan Yildiz) - Yildiz’s Turkey are also chasing a World Cup spot: first up is the clash against Romania and then, if successful, the match against the winner of Slovakia v Kosovo


    USA (Weston McKennie) - Two friendlies against Belgium and Portugal



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