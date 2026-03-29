Juve: Zhegrova a flop on the pitch and in the accounts – the fee for his transfer

Juventus are gearing up for a frantic end to the season and, inevitably, whilst battling it out with Roma and Como for fourth place, they are already beginning to look ahead to the future and next summer’s transfer window, when many decisions will need to be made regarding both incoming and, above all, outgoing players.





Once he has signed his contract extension, Luciano Spalletti will have to make a final decision on many of the players whose futures are currently in the balance, and Edon Zhegrova is among them. However, looking at the figures, the Kosovar playmaker has so far been a flop both on the pitch and in financial terms.



