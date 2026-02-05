Getty/GOAL
‘Just wanted to be myself' - Chelsea icon Eden Hazard reveals former boss urged him to follow Cristiano Ronaldo lifestyle during Premier League years
Hazard’s refusal of the ‘Ronaldo path’
Hazard has always been a player who danced to his own tune, both on and off the football pitch. In a candid interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Chelsea talisman revealed that his relaxed approach to fitness and nutrition was a frequent point of contention with his coaches. Most notably, Maurizio Sarri - who coached Hazard during his final, prolific season in England - frequently urged the winger to mirror the obsessive habits of Ronaldo to prolong his career at the highest level.
Asked about Sarri's suggestion he take a leaf out of the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star, Hazard said: "Yes, but I told him I didn't want to. I've never gone too far, but I've always wanted to be Hazard on and off the pitch. If my friends invited me to dinner, I wouldn't say no, and if I wanted a drink, I wouldn't deny myself. Cristiano is Cristiano, I am Hazard. I just wanted to be myself and play football."
Mourinho, Sarri and the ‘boring’ training truth
Despite his refusal to change his lifestyle, Hazard worked under some of the most demanding tactical minds in the sport. The two-time Premier League winner reflected on his relationships with the managers who shaped his years in England. Interestingly, Hazard named Jose Mourinho as the greatest coach he ever worked for, describing the Portuguese manager as an "extraordinary communicator". This praise comes despite the pair's well-documented friction during Mourinho’s second stint at Chelsea, proving the deep respect Hazard holds for the "Special One’s" motivational tactics.
Hazard also shared humorous insights into his time under Sarri and Antonio Conte. "It's true, I won a lot with them. Sarri and I had developed a special relationship; I think his vision of football is very similar to mine," he said. "Every now and then, though, I'd tell him his training sessions were boring. That's not a criticism, especially because the results prove him right, as well as Conte. Antonio was incredible; he made us do endless repetitions."
Childhood allegiances and the Milan ‘dream’
In a revelation that may surprise many Chelsea fans, Hazard confessed that his heart belonged elsewhere as a child. He revealed that he grew up supporting AC Milan, fascinated by the legendary team assembled by Silvio Berlusconi and managed behind the scenes by Adriano Galliani. The Belgian even recalled a conversation with Galliani, where the iconic director suggested that Hazard would have been a perfect fit for the Rossoneri’s attacking traditions.
Asked if he was ever close to playing in Italy, he said: "To be honest... no. [Ex-Inter chairman Massimo] Moratti paid me a lot of compliments, but I always dreamed of playing in the Premier League and for Real Madrid, and luckily, I achieved that. And then I'll let you in on a secret: as a kid, I supported AC Milan, and a few hours ago I met Galliani. He said he saw me as a good fit for Berlusconi's AC Milan, but they never came forward either."
He added: "I used to watch Serie A a lot more, I didn't want to miss [Dries] Mertens and [Radja] Nainggolan's performances. Now I watch a little less, but I'm curious to see Kevin [de Bruyne] back from injury. Under Conte, they can have fun, but over the last five years, Inter have proven to be the strongest team in Italy."
Dreaming of Cesc's Chelsea return
Since retiring in 2023, Hazard has swapped the football pitch for the vineyard, recently launching his own wine label, "Wine of the Champions," in Italy. This new venture allows him to lean into the lifestyle he always defended. Yet, he hasn't entirely disconnected from his former teammates. He revealed that he has been in regular contact with Cesc Fabregas, who is currently making waves as the coach of Como in Italy.
"I'll be honest," he said. "We talked a bit over the summer. I told him he was one of the best midfielders in history and that he's destined to become one of the best coaches too. I explained that it was time for him to return to Chelsea, and he joked about it, but I really think so. He loves football, he knows everything about the game. I'm a Chelsea fan and I want the best for the club: that's why I dream of seeing Cesc on the bench, while I'm in the stands, behind him, enjoying the show."
