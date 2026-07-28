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'Jurgen Klopp will certainly be in the stadiums more often!' - Rudi Voller aims dig at 'too sensitive' Julian Nagelsmann after Germany confirm new head coach
Voller assesses Nagelsmann departure
Voller reflected on the dynamics behind Nagelsmann's departure, which was marked by intense public pressure and sharp media criticism after Germany's shock World Cup round of 32 loss to Paraguay. The DFB sporting director suggested that Nagelsmann ultimately lost his ability to inspire the squad. Voller also noted that the former head coach's sensitivity to public scrutiny and external accusations made his position increasingly untenable.
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Executive critiques former manager
Speaking at the International Coaches' Congress in Mainz, Voller reflected on why Nagelsmann ultimately lost control of the national side.
As quoted by Kicker, Voller acknowledged that while Nagelsmann struggled with stadium visibility and team influence, intense media scrutiny played a major role in his downfall. Voller said: "Jurgen will certainly be in the stadiums more often; that wasn't really Julian's thing. But that's not why Jonathan Tah missed the penalty against Paraguay. In the end, Julian simply no longer had the backing to inspire people. Perhaps he was a bit too sensitive at times, but who isn't as a coach?
"No matter what decision he made, it was interpreted negatively. If he criticised players, he was criticised for it. If he protected players, he was criticised for that too. Sometimes, it was too harsh and simply unfair. To be honest, I underestimated that for a long time; that was my big mistake. I then tried to intervene with the media now and then during the World Cup.
"That's just the lot of a coach in professional football. In the end, you are judged by raw results, and those were disappointing. And you are also judged by the style of play, which wasn't good either. Still, I stand by it: Julian is a top character, a top guy who has already had a great coaching career and still has a great one ahead of him. It won't take long before he's back at it."
Klopp earns managerial authority
Klopp withdrew from making a personal appearance in Mainz, explaining in a video message that he didn't want to "generate headlines again right at the start" before reflecting on his return to management: "Becoming a coach isn't hard. Being a coach, all the more so... Now I've become a coach again myself, which was hard enough - and now I have to show that I can stay one. I want to focus fully on that now."
He also offered a light-hearted remark on Voller stepping in as his substitute on stage: "I never thought that would happen either."
While acknowledging the weight of expectation from the German public, Voller believes Klopp's stellar track record gives him the authority to experiment, reinforcing the DFB's full backing for the former Liverpool manager: "Even though he is an immensely experienced coach, he is already noticing the sheer weight this office carries. It's a whole different level, even compared to top club teams.
"No matter what you decide - 80 million people are always debating it. Nevertheless, people will turn a blind eye with Jürgen every now and then if something doesn't work out. He has earned that through his coaching career; you don't get that handed to you for free. That's why he has the authority and power to try things out. And ultimately, he will select the players who can execute his ideas and playing style."
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What lies ahead next?
Klopp is now fully focused on restoring tactical and mental stability to the German national team ahead of the next international break. His main priority will be unlocking the full potential of key figures like Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Kai Havertz to revive Die Mannschaft's fortunes following their early World Cup exit.
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