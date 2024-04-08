Jurgen Klopp is right about Arsenal beating sloppy Man Utd: Liverpool and Mo Salah lost their killer instinct against bitter rivals - and it will cost them the title

The Reds are likely to pay a heavy price at the end of the season for dropping four points against a rotten Red Devils side

As Jurgen Klopp trudged towards the tunnel at Old Trafford, Manchester United's jubilant fans taunted the Liverpool boss by claiming he was "cracking up". Klopp didn't look broken, though, just bemused, still coming to terms with how his team had contrived to drop points against their biggest rivals for the second time this season.

Liverpool may have salvaged a point that moves them back level with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table thanks to Mohamed Salah's nerveless late penalty - but this was, as Virgil van Dijk admitted, a draw that felt like a loss.

In his post-match interviews, Klopp remained calm. He tried to put a positive spin on things. It was one point gained, he argued, not two points lost. He managed to keep his emotions in check, though. Not once did he lose it. He didn't walk out of any interviews. He didn't lash out at the officials. And he also insisted he wasn't the least bit "angry" with his players for failing to win a game in which they had, as Klopp said himself, dominated United like never before.

He did, however, state that if Erik ten Hag's team perform just as poorly against Arsenal on May 11, the Gunners will win easily. Some interpreted that as a cheap shot at United. In reality, it was an admission of his own side's failings, which had once again been exposed by the most bizarre of bogey teams. Indeed, Liverpool's baffling inability to beat United could well cost his team the title.