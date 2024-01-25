Jurgen Klopp labels Mohamed Salah ‘the most loyal Egyptian I’ve ever met’ as Liverpool boss reveals AFCON plan following injury on international duty

Jurgen Klopp labels Mohamed Salah ‘the most loyal Egyptian I’ve ever met’ as Liverpool boss reveals AFCON plan following injury on international dutyChris BurtonGettyMohamed SalahLiverpoolAfrica Cup of NationsEgyptPremier LeagueJuergen KloppJurgen Klopp has defended Mohamed Salah and says Liverpool will “100 per cent” allow him to play in the AFCON final if he is fit - and Egypt make it.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSuperstar winger nursing hamstring problemHas returned to England for treatmentKlopp defends Salah and reveals AFCON plan