Salah-Klopp(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Jurgen Klopp responds to Mohamed Salah spat ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Tottenham

Juergen KloppMohamed SalahLiverpoolPremier League

Jurgen Klopp issued a fresh update on his sideline spat with Mohamed Salah before facing Tottenham in a Premier League clash.

  • Salah got involved in an angry clash with Klopp
  • Both parties refused to comment on the matter
  • Klopp offered an explanation on the heated exchange
