Jurgen Klopp calls on Liverpool to summon the spirit of unbelievable Barcelona comeback as Reds look to overturn three-goal Europa League deficit against Atalanta
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants his side to show the spirit of the famous Barcelona comeback when they take on Atalanta in the Europa League.
- Klopp calls on Liverpool to summon Barca comeback spirit
- Atalanta lead 3-0 in Europa League quarter-final
- Red overturned three-goal deficit against Blaugrana in 2019