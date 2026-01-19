'I don't expect to change my mind!' - Jurgen Klopp insists he has 'no need' to manage a football team despite Real Madrid links after taking up new role with Red Bull

Following Xabi Alonso's Madrid sacking last week, Klopp has once again been linked with that highly-coveted post, despite working at Red Bull and Alvaro Arbeloa now being in the Los Blancos dugout. In light of Alonso's departure, which Madrid say was a "mutual" decision, the Spanish giants thanked him for his service, despite being in the role for just over half a year.

"Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home," they said in a statement. "Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication throughout this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."

Not long after, Alonso released a classy response of his own on social media.

"This professional stage concludes, and it has not turned out as we would have liked. Coaching Real Madrid has been an honour and a responsibility," Alonso wrote on Instagram. "I thank the club, the players and above all the fans and Madrid fans for their trust and support. I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride that I did my best."