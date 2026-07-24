'If you misbehave, I'm gone!' - Jurgen Klopp lays down the law with German media and DFB as new coach explains why he'd walk away from national team job

Klopp admitted he accepted the role despite seeing how challenging life had sometimes been for predecessor Nagelsmann. In return, he asked only for honest criticism centred on football. He said: "That's the only thing I ask: Criticise me if something works or doesn't.

"You don't need to praise me too much if something works - that should go without saying. If something doesn't work, I'm happy to work on it. You just have to believe me that it's all about the job. Jurgen Klopp doesn't have a career after the national team. Ideally, this is the pinnacle of my professional life."

He added: "And I can't say I've missed it. But I did expose myself to the situation and was surprised - not annoyed, not yet - by how much came out so quickly. On the path we need to agree on, it would be helpful if we prioritized 'accurate' over 'quick' reporting."