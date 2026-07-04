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'I'm ready' - Jurgen Klopp holds Germany talks as he prepares for sensational return to management
Klopp emerges as Germany's leading candidate
Klopp has confirmed the DFB approached him about succeeding Nagelsmann as Germany head coach following the latter's resignation after the country's disappointing World Cup campaign, which ended with a last-32 exit to Paraguay. Speaking in New York while working as a pundit for Magenta TV, Klopp acknowledged contact with the federation. Although no agreement has been reached, discussions are underway as Germany search for a manager to lead the national team into a new era.
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Klopp confirms contact with the DFB
Klopp addressed the speculation directly while appearing on television, confirming the DFB had made an approach as part of their search for a new manager. He also stressed that talks remain ongoing because of his current commitments.
"Julian has stepped down and the [federation] is working on the succession and has approached me in the course of those considerations," Klopp said.
The former Liverpool manager also insisted he has recovered from the exhaustion that prompted him to leave Anfield two years ago.
"About two years ago I stopped at Liverpool and said that I lacked the energy for another job or for another year with Liverpool," he added. "Since then I’m more than recharged, I’m ready."
Klopp wants meaningful change
Klopp believes Germany require significant reform after a run of disappointing performances at major tournaments. He made it clear that structural change, rather than simply appointing a new manager, is essential.
"German football is obviously at a turning point now," Klopp explained. "Now we need to change things fundamentally. Whether that’s me in the end or whoever it may be, that doesn’t change the fact that changes are necessary."
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Talks continue over a possible appointment
The DFB appears set to continue negotiations with Klopp while resolving the complications surrounding his current role as Red Bull's head of global soccer. An agreement will depend on both parties reaching common ground over the direction of the national team and the practicalities of his potential departure from his existing position.
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