Kings of the castle! Freiburg go top of Bundesliga after five-goal demolition of Gladbach

SC Freiburg continued their flawless start to the Bundesliga season with a ruthless 5-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach at the Europa-Park Stadion. Braces from Yannik Engelhardt and Igor Matanovic, alongside a late strike from captain Maximilian Eggestein, secured three wins from three.

The victory lifted Julian Schuster's side to the top of the Bundesliga standings.

Level on points with Borussia Dortmund, Freiburg lead the table through superior goals scored and a plus-nine goal difference.