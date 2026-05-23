'He's the best!' - Julian Nagelsmann was 'right' to bring Manuel Neuer out of Germany retirement for World Cup as Bayern & Borussia Dortmund legends weigh in on controversial call

Matthaus has welcomed Neuer's international return, believing the 40-year-old veteran significantly boosts Germany’s World Cup prospects. Neuer, who has earned 124 international caps in total and featured in four World Cups, reversed his post-Euro 2024 retirement to aid the national team. After a season full of speculation regarding a potential return to the national team due to Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury issues, Nagelsmann confirmed this week that Neuer has agreed to come out of retirement and will be the first choice goalkeeper at the competition.

"I'm glad that Julian changed his mind again, and so is Manuel Neuer," Matthaus told Sky Sport. "Because it wasn't just the fact that Julian Nagelsmann couldn't or didn't want to rely on Manuel Neuer, or whatever the reason, but Manuel Neuer actually retired two years ago - and now he's come out of retirement. We in Germany are happy that the best goalkeeper in Germany is strengthening our squad at this World Cup, even though Oliver Baumann had performed well up to that point. He performed particularly well in the national jersey, played a good qualifying campaign, but Manuel Neuer is outstanding. For me, it's also the right decision by Julian Nagelsmann to have convinced Manuel."