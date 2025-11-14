'I didn't do it for fun!' - Julian Nagelsmann defends public warning to Leroy Sane after Germany boss faces criticism for handling of Galatasaray winger

Despite Nagelsmann's defence, several football figures have openly questioned his method of publicly criticising Sane. Former Schalke coach Jens Keller, who managed Sane and handed him his professional debut, suggested that such comments should be reserved for private conversations.

Keller told Sky Sport: "I suspect Julian Nagelsmann wanted to provoke him, but I would have handled it differently. It's not my style to communicate publicly and increase the pressure like that. Leroy may be a laid-back guy, but he's also very sensitive." Keller believes that while Sane "used to need a talking-to now and then," it should always be done in private. "You can tell him your opinion in private, and he accepts it," he added.

Ex-German Football Association director Sammer echoed this sentiment, arguing that individualists require a different approach. "My experience is that individualists need love, need so much love that it causes a clash. That's just the way it is," Sammer stated.

Nagelsmann, however, countered by saying: "Love so intense it's explosive? He got plenty of that from me for years."

