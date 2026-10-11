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Jules Kounde sends defiant message to Barcelona after ending three-game exile against Getafe
Back in the goals against Getafe
Kounde has expressed his determination to reclaim his status as an undisputed starter after a period on the sidelines. The 27-year-old was handed a starting role by Flick for the clash against Getafe, marking his first appearance following a streak of three consecutive La Liga matches where he failed to register a single minute of action. Kounde responded to his recent exile in the best possible fashion, netting the third goal in a convincing 3-0 victory over Jose Bordalas’ side.
After the match, the Frenchman did not hide his satisfaction at being back in the thick of the action and contributing to another three points for the league leaders. "I feel good physically and my head is also in the right place. I am working hard to regain my position and my level and to help. I feel good in every sense," he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.
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Seeking redemption on the pitch
The goal provided Kounde with a sense of personal redemption, particularly after he had missed a presentable opportunity to find the net during the opening 45 minutes of the contest. The defender admitted that he felt he owed the team a clinical finish following that earlier lapse. His ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch is a trait Flick values highly, especially as the German coach continues to rotate his squad to navigate a congested fixture schedule.
He reflected on the miss with a sense of purpose, explaining that he felt he could not leave the pitch at the final whistle without having put his name on the scoresheet. "In the second half, I couldn't leave the field without scoring," the Frenchman explained.
Leaving selection calls to Hansi Flick
Despite his impressive individual showing and his public desire to start every match, Kounde was careful to remain respectful of Flick’s managerial authority when questioned about his future role in the side. He refused to get drawn into a debate about whether he now deserves a permanent spot in the XI, instead shifting the focus back onto his personal growth and preparation. For Kounde, the emphasis remains on being ready whenever the call comes.
"That is a question for the boss. I am working hard to improve and find my best level. I see myself as being well, strong, and prepared," Kounde stated. He further added that his primary goal is to ensure the team succeeds: "I am happy to step onto the pitch and help when it is my turn. We have put in a serious performance, which was what we wanted, and the victory was deserved."
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Maintaining the winning momentum
The victory against Getafe was crucial for Barcelona as they returned from the international break looking to maintain their perfect start to the season. The Catalan giants have now secured eight wins from their first eight league matches, an incredible run that has seen them score 34 goals while remaining defensively disciplined. Kounde noted the importance of coming back from international duty with a clean sheet and a dominant scoreline to keep the confidence high within the camp.
"After the break, you have to win whatever it takes. Today we controlled the game, we scored three goals, and we didn't concede. We are focused, we don't stop. We always want more and that is the atmosphere in the dressing room. We are aware that we are doing things well, but we have to continue, because as soon as you drop off, it can happen that another team catches you. We are doing well," he concluded.
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