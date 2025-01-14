'Back to work' - Jude Bellingham speaks out following Real Madrid's humiliating Supercopa de Espana loss to Barcelona with 'loads still to play for' rallying cry
Jude Bellingham is back to the grind following Real Madrid's humiliating Supercopa de Espana loss with a "loads still to play for" rallying cry.
- Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-2
- Bellingham criticised for his performance
- Midfielder ready to turn it around in La Liga