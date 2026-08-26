Jude Bellingham shines with two crucial assists as Kylian Mbappe grabs a stunning hat-trick in Real Madrid victory

Real Madrid have asserted their early dominance in LaLiga by defeating Real Sociedad 4-1 today. The standout performer at the Bernabéu was Mbappé, who netted a sensational hat-trick. The Frenchman opened the scoring late in the first half, before adding two more clinical strikes in the second period. The attacker has now reached a staggering milestone of 89 goals and 12 assists, totalling 101 goal contributions for the club.

With this victory, Real Madrid have secured six points at the top of the table. Conversely, the visitors find themselves at the bottom of the league, having previously suffered a defeat against Real Betis in their opening fixture.