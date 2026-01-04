Getty Images Sport
Jude Bellingham 'knows he's going to get battered' with poor Real Madrid performances as Xabi Alonso & Thomas Tuchel urged to 'protect' England midfielder
Bellingham criticised
Bellingham has been at the centre of international criticism and has become something of a lightning rod for those who wish to take aim at England on the international stage. Tuchel has previously said that he finds some of Bellingham's behaviour "repulsive", a comment he apologised for, and much was made of the midfielder's allegedly angry response to being substituted against Albania.
Despite that, Wright has issued a strong defence of Bellingham previously and, now, Strachan has echoed his words.
Wright said in November: “They need to create this kind of controversy because there is nothing else to say until the World Cup, so it’s going to continue like this until the World Cup.
“They hate the fact that they can’t reach him. They hate the fact that they can’t negatively influence his club career like they’ve done with so many others before him. A young man blessed, endowed with overflowing talent and love.”
Strachan calls for protection
Strachan has called on both of Bellingham's managers, at club and international level, to help protect Bellingham from the slings and arrows being launched at him.
An old-school professional, the former Manchester United and Leeds star told The Telegraph: "The poor guy is turning up and he knows that if he plays a wee bit badly, he’s gonna get battered.
“At a club you can demand anything of a player – you are paying them a good wage. Bellingham is not coming for the money, he’s not coming for publicity, he’s coming to help the country do well, help his mates, his friends, his family.
“As a manager you have to protect them. If he throws his arms about – if that’s what everyone is complaining about – that’s nothing. I feel sorry for the kid.”
Tuchel bristles at Bellingham
Tuchel has been asked about Bellingham's behaviour, and stopped short of defending his player, instead appearing to condemn him.
He said after the Albania game: “I don't want to make more out of it but I stick to my words - 'behaviour is key' and respect towards the team-mates who come in. Decisions are made and you have to accept it as a player.
“Morgan Rogers was for sure not happy when he couldn't start today because he deserves to play for us and he wants to play all the time. We gave him a bit of a rest because he came with a lot of minutes for his club and played against Serbia.
“I have to review it. I saw he was not happy, I don't want to make it bigger at the moment than it is. My words stand, we are about standards, level and commitment to each other and respect to each other. We will not change or decision just because someone waves their arms.”
What comes next?
Real Madrid play Real Betis on Sunday. Los Blancos are currently second in La Liga, seven points behind current leaders Barcelona with a game in hand. England are currently preparing for their 2026 World Cup campaign, where they will face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in the group stage. Bellingham will hope to be involved in every single one of those fixtures, but he has previously warned that FIFA must improve the quality of pitches compared to the Club World Cup.
He said in the summer: "The pitches aren't great here, honestly. It's really hot, I know it's the same for everyone but I'm only saying because you asked me. The pitches aren't great at all.
"It holds up, the ball barely bounces and it's tough on the knees as well. Hopefully it's something that someone will look at, going into the World Cup next year. It's important that we protect the players as well as giving the fans a spectacle."
