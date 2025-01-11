FBL-KSA-ESP-REAL MADRID-MALLORCAAFP
Adam Drury

Jude Bellingham building a dynasty on and off the pitch! Real Madrid & England sensation attempting to trademark 'JB' logo

Jude Bellingham is aiming to add a business empire to his stellar football career by trademarking a 'JB' logo to use on merchandise.

  • Jude Bellingham wants to trademark 'JB' logo
  • England and Real Madrid star building business empire
  • Logo would be used on merchandise
