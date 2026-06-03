Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers? Alan Shearer reveals who he thinks has won England's No.10 race at World Cup

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Shearer insists that Tuchel must prioritise current form over reputation when selecting his starting lineup. In an interview with SunSport, the pundit suggested that Rogers should operate behind the main striker, even though Bellingham has been officially handed the number 10 shirt. The contrast in their respective club seasons is stark, providing Tuchel with a massive selection headache.

Shearer explained his reasoning behind picking the Aston Villa playmaker: "At the minute, Rogers has maybe just edged it. I mean Bellingham’s had one or two injury problems and Rogers has been able to go in there and do very well."