VIDEO: 'She's fancied you for years!' - Jude Bellingham asks Jose Mourinho to pose for photo with his mum after Real Madrid's Champions League triumph - before incoming Fenerbahce boss makes cheeky request
Jude Bellingham hilariously revealed to Jose Mourinho that his mum has "fancied you for years" and requested the manager to pose for a photo with her.
- Bellingham won the UCL with Real Madrid
- Fulfilled his mother's dream of meeting Mourinho
- Portuguese manager asked for a cheeky favour