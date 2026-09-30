Thomas Tuchel tips Jude Bellingham to become permanent England captain after Czech Republic victory

This was not Bellingham's first time leading the senior side, having previously worn the armband during a World Cup warm-up victory against Costa Rica in June. Tuchel explained that dropping him from the starting XI in Prague was a sensible physical decision rather than a tactical downgrade.

"I think he loves to be with us at the moment, that's what I feel," Tuchel said. "We had this small talk today about his role and we both had our stomachs said 'let's go again, let's start again.' And then both our heads said 'maybe 30 minutes is enough for today' because he hasn't played this quick turnaround through this season.

"He has done it before but not in the season so we didn’t want to be the first ones to try that. But even in this little encounter, you can see he is confident and happy to even help from the bench so yeah, it is a reward. It is good."