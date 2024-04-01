Jude Bellingham sends cheeky nod to new Adidas Y-3 collection as he dons special Real Madrid fourth kit & Predator boots in victory over Athletic Club
Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham donned Los Blancos' special Adidas and Y-3 fourth kit and made a cheeky reference to the collaboration on Instagram.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham makes cheeky nod to Y-3 collab
- Real Madrid donned special collaboration kit
- Englishman also wore limited edition Predators