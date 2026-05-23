Jude Bellingham & Kylian Mbappe among the goals as Real Madrid end disappointing season on a high against Athletic Club

The night was primarily about Carvajal, the final remaining pillar of the squad that secured six Champions League titles. The veteran full-back was given a hero's welcome as he took to the pitch for the final time as captain, with the South Stand displaying a tifo of Alfredo Di Stefano alongside a young Carvajal with the message: "The dream of a child, the triumph of a legend."

True to his competitive nature, Carvajal did not just show up for the ceremony. He produced a trademark precision diagonal pass to find Gonzalo Garcia, who finished emphatically with a volley to open the scoring, marking the defender's first goal contribution of the season. It was a moment of pure quality that reminded the Madrid faithful exactly what they will be missing next season as the defender brings an end to a glittering era in the capital.