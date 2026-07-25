'We were all fortunate to see Lionel Messi' - Juan Roman Riquelme suggests Argentina captain may be above Diego Maradona after stellar 2026 World Cup campaign

Riquelme believes that every Argentine has had the privilege of witnessing Messi's career and acknowledges that the captain has compelled supporters to rethink the greatest debate in football.

"We were all fortunate to see Messi. When we had Maradona, we thought there wouldn't be another like him, and then he appeared, and he even makes us wonder if he's better," Riquelme told TyC Sports.

He also praised Scaloni's achievements, saying: "Scaloni is among the best in the history of our football. We are grateful for the joy he, his coaching staff, and the players have given us. It makes me very happy because we all grew up together; Scaloni, [Walter] Samuel, and [Pablo] Aimar have known each other since we were 14, and [Roberto] Ayala and I went to the 2006 World Cup together."