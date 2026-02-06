Getty Images Sport
Joshua Zirkzee told to reverse 'mistake' and leave 'bad energy' of Man Utd behind by Netherlands legend
Zirkzee’s Old Trafford struggles after Serie A success
Zirkzee’s move to United was meant to be the catalyst for a new era of attacking flair at the club, but the transfer has instead become a cautionary tale. Joining in the summer of 2024 for a fee in excess of £36 million, the Dutch international arrived with a sparkling reputation following a sensational stint at Bologna. Under Thiago Motta, Zirkzee had developed into a player who looked to be fulfilling his potential, combining physical presence with an elite technical ability that helped Bologna secure an improbable Champions League qualification.
However, the transition to the Premier League has been fraught with difficulty. Since arriving in Manchester, Zirkzee has struggled to find the back of the net with any regularity, often looking like a square peg in a round hole within United's tactical setup. While his link-up play has occasionally earned plaudits, his lack of clinical finishing has drawn heavy criticism from the Old Trafford faithful. The pressure only intensified throughout the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, with the attacker starting in just four of his 14 Premier League appearances so far. Overall, Zirkzee has managed nine goals in 65 games for United.
Gullit slams 'wrong time' for United move
Netherlands icon Gullit has not held back in his assessment of his compatriot's career choices. Speaking to Gambling Insider, the former AC Milan star expressed his belief that Zirkzee's development has been stunted by the toxic atmosphere that has surrounded the club in recent seasons. Gullit argued that the forward should have prioritised his progression within Italy rather than chasing the bright lights of the Premier League.
“Joshua Zirkzee made a mistake moving to Manchester United – he should have stayed in Italy,” Gullit explained. “When he left Bologna, he should have gone to Juventus or AC Milan and stayed in Serie A. He arrived at United when there was a lot of bad energy around the club. It was the wrong time for him. There have been rumours that he could now leave United and go to Roma in the summer. I hope he makes that move, or at least join another club in Italy, because it is a much more suitable league for him.”
January interest fails to result in exit
Zirkzee was at the centre of an intense whirlwind of rumours, with several of Italy’s heavyweights reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing him back to the peninsula. Juventus were heavily linked with a loan move as they sought to bolster their Scudetto charge. AC Milan also remained in the conversation, having been long-term admirers of the player before he opted for Manchester, while Roma appeared to be his most likely destination before Ruben Amorim was sacked in January, prompting a change in United's plans.
Despite the significant interest and the player’s apparent lack of form, a winter move failed to materialise. United’s hierarchy were reportedly hesitant to sanction a departure without a top-tier replacement already through the door, especially given the club's ongoing battle to climb back into the Champions League places. Consequently, Zirkzee was forced to stay put, but the lack of a January exit has only served to delay what many see as an inevitable parting of ways in the coming months.
Roma lead the race for summer resurrection
With the season entering its final stretch, the focus has shifted toward a summer resolution for Zirkzee’s future. Roma are still the frontrunners to secure his signature, with the Giallorossi reportedly keen to add a more dynamic presence to their frontline. For Zirkzee, a move to the Stadio Olimpico would offer a fresh start in a league where his tactical intelligence and style of play are naturally appreciated by both coaches and supporters.
Gullit’s public endorsement of a move to Rome adds further weight to the idea that Zirkzee needs a change of scenery to rediscover his best form. While the Premier League is often viewed as the ultimate destination for global stars, the Dutch forward’s experience suggests that stylistic fit is often more important than the stature of the league. If a summer deal can be struck, it would provide Zirkzee with the opportunity to finally leave the "bad energy" of Old Trafford behind and prove that his time in Manchester was merely a temporary setback in a promising career.
