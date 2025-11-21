Getty Images Sport
Joshua Kimmich's ideal role? Philipp Lahm weighs in on Bayern Munich & Germany star's best position amid debate
Lahm explains where Kimmich should really play
At Bayern, Kimmich has spent the last few seasons orchestrating play as a No. 6, the heartbeat of midfield. For Germany, however, recent tournaments have seen him pushed back to right-back, a role he mastered earlier in his career.
Lahm, the one player Kimmich is most often compared to, finally offered a clear and thoughtful answer. Reflecting on his own positional shifts during the 2014 World Cup, Lahm explained the unique circumstances behind his temporary move into midfield.
“My situation was a little different because Bastian Schweinsteiger and Sami Khedira were both returning from long-term injuries. So I initially played in midfield and then returned to the full-back position because it was better for the team,” said Lahm.
Germany’s balance dictated Lahm’s role at the time. But with Kimmich, Lahm sees no such tactical necessity forcing him back into defence. Instead, he believes Kimmich is strongest where he can influence the game everywhere which is certainly the middle of the pitch.
Speaking at his induction into the German Sports Hall of Fame, Lahm stated: “To be honest, I actually see him as number eight, with a number six next to him. That would be my optimal position for Joshua Kimmich.”
He further dismissed concerns about Kimmich’s positional switches: “Of course, it helps a player if he plays in one position for a longer period of time, also for the safety of the team. But there are always exceptions, and Joshua Kimmich has proven that he can play both positions at a high level.”
Kimmich’s evolution at Germany mirrors Lahm’s career arc, with leadership responsibilities growing each year. Now captain of the national team, he is steering a side in transition, a path Lahm once walked. Both crossed the 100-cap mark, both led their countries through identity shifts, and both became tactical cornerstones for club and country.
What connects Kimmich and Lahm
Comparisons between Kimmich and Lahm are inevitable because of the similarities and the overlap in their careers. Lahm retired, Kimmich stepped in. Lahm mastered both full-back and midfield, Kimmich followed the same path.
After Lahm’s retirement in 2017, the Bavarians needed a modern full-back who could also drift into midfield, Kimmich filled the void seamlessly. Over the years, as Bayern shifted toward a more possession-dominant style, he moved into midfield permanently and became the club’s main tempo-setter. This mirrored Lahm’s late-career shift under Pep Guardiola, who famously called Lahm “the most intelligent player I have ever coached.”
The comparison also persists because Kimmich embodies Lahm’s traits with leadership, discipline, tactical discipline, and versatility. He has captained Germany, orchestrated Bayern’s midfield and continues to be the emotional engine of both teams.
But Kimmich brings something different too, a more aggressive passing range, sharper deliveries and a directness Lahm rarely displayed. Their careers are intertwined, but their identities are distinct. Lahm recognises this, praising Kimmich’s adaptability while reminding critics that he is his own player.
Bayern’s evolution: From Lahm’s era to Kimmich’s rise
Lahm’s Bayern era was defined by control, precision and tactical perfection. He was the anchor of a team that won a treble and consistently dominated Europe. His reading of the game was so sharp that Guardiola shifted him from full-back to defensive midfield without hesitation and the transition was flawless.
Kimmich’s journey followed a different rhythm. Early scepticism about his size, physicality and defensive experience faded quickly as he became one of Europe’s top right-backs from 2016 to 2019. After mastering that role, Bayern’s changing systems moved him into midfield, where he powered the sextuple-winning 2019-20 season.
As Germany moved into a new era after the retirements of icons such as Lahm, Schweinsteiger, and later Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan, Kimmich stepped into a central role. His performances in Nations League campaigns, Euro qualifiers and friendly fixtures showcased his ability to dominate games with passing range, tactical reading, and relentless work rate. Kimmich’s influence grew further when he was appointed the captain of Germany, becoming the face of a country trying to rebuild its footballing identity after years of inconsistency.
Kimmich's chance to shine at the 2026 World Cup
Kimmich’s positioning debate is not just tactical — it shapes the identity of both Bayern Munich and Germany. For Bayern, the question is whether he remains the heartbeat of midfield or shifts again depending on future managers. His ability to dictate tempo, orchestrate build-up, and deliver in big matches makes him irreplaceable.
For Germany, the discussion is even more crucial. The national team is rebuilding after several disappointing tournaments, and Kimmich’s exact role will determine the stability of the midfield and the freedom of emerging attackers. The upcoming 2026 World Cup is a huge occasion for Kimmich to step up and bring the trophy to Munich like Lahm.
