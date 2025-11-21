Joshua Kimmich's ideal role? Philipp Lahm weighs in on Bayern Munich & Germany star's best position amid debate

At Bayern, Kimmich has spent the last few seasons orchestrating play as a No. 6, the heartbeat of midfield. For Germany, however, recent tournaments have seen him pushed back to right-back, a role he mastered earlier in his career.

Lahm, the one player Kimmich is most often compared to, finally offered a clear and thoughtful answer. Reflecting on his own positional shifts during the 2014 World Cup, Lahm explained the unique circumstances behind his temporary move into midfield.

“My situation was a little different because Bastian Schweinsteiger and Sami Khedira were both returning from long-term injuries. So I initially played in midfield and then returned to the full-back position because it was better for the team,” said Lahm.

Germany’s balance dictated Lahm’s role at the time. But with Kimmich, Lahm sees no such tactical necessity forcing him back into defence. Instead, he believes Kimmich is strongest where he can influence the game everywhere which is certainly the middle of the pitch.

Speaking at his induction into the German Sports Hall of Fame, Lahm stated: “To be honest, I actually see him as number eight, with a number six next to him. That would be my optimal position for Joshua Kimmich.”

He further dismissed concerns about Kimmich’s positional switches: “Of course, it helps a player if he plays in one position for a longer period of time, also for the safety of the team. But there are always exceptions, and Joshua Kimmich has proven that he can play both positions at a high level.”

Kimmich’s evolution at Germany mirrors Lahm’s career arc, with leadership responsibilities growing each year. Now captain of the national team, he is steering a side in transition, a path Lahm once walked. Both crossed the 100-cap mark, both led their countries through identity shifts, and both became tactical cornerstones for club and country.