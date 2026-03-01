Getty
'He scores twice every week' – Joshua Kimmich blown away by Harry Kane after Bayern brace in Der Klassiker
Kane’s contributions have become almost routine
The match was a classic encounter between Germany's two heavyweights, living up to its billing as a high-stakes spectacle. While Dortmund fought valiantly on home soil, they ultimately succumbed to the clinical nature of Vincent Kompany's side. For Kimmich, the presence of Kane in the line-up has become a guaranteed advantage that transcends tactical setups, providing the reigning champions with a psychological edge before a ball is even kicked in these high-pressure domestic rivalries. Kane’s contributions have become almost routine yet remain spectacular. The brace against Dortmund was just the latest chapter in a season where the Englishman has consistently delivered during the most pivotal moments for the club.
Kimmich blown away by Kane
Reflecting on the striker's impact after the final whistle, a stunned Joshua Kimmich was full of praise for the record-breaking forward. Kimmich said to beIN SPORTS: "It was a really important win for us. Of course it doesn't really matter who is man of the match. Harry is unbelievable. He scores twice every week and for us it's so important to have a player like him. Not only because of his goals but also how he leads the team, how he steps forward, and how he wants to be responsible for the wins and the results. It's really important for the group to have players like him."
Bayern’s offensive evolution under Kompany
While the focus remains on Kane’s individual brilliance, the synergy between him and the rest of the squad is becoming increasingly evident. Players like Kimmich are thriving with a world-class focal point to aim for, and the team's tactical structure seems designed to maximize the striker's various strengths. Kompany’s side has shown a resilience that was often missing in previous campaigns, particularly in high-stakes away games.
The road ahead remains challenging for the German champions-elect, but with Kane in this form, few would bet against them. As the season progresses into its most critical phase, the fitness and form of their star man will be the primary concern. For now, however, the Bayern dressing room is happy to simply enjoy the show. As Kimmich’s comments suggest, playing alongside a striker who delivers a brace almost every time he steps onto the pitch is a luxury they do not take for granted.
Bayern’s mental fortitude and title ambitions
Beyond the individual brilliance, the victory showcased a resilient Bayern side that refused to buckle under pressure. After being pegged back by Dortmund, the visitors showed the mentality required to reclaim their lead in the dying embers of the game. With an 11-point lead now established at the top of the Bundesliga, the title race appears to be nearing its conclusion, but Kimmich insists there will be no complacency in the camp. "We won't let anything go, no one has ever lost such a gap,"
