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Jose Mourinho outlines two key conditions for Real Madrid as La Liga giants plan initial talks with Benfica boss
Mendes opens dialogue with Madrid hierarchy
The circle is closing around Mourinho as Madrid sharpen their focus on bringing the veteran coach back to the Spanish capital. While Alvaro Arbeloa's tenure appears to be reaching its conclusion, the board has identified the Portuguese manager as the ideal profile to restore the competitive edge and values of the club.
AS reports that the operation has already begun, albeit in its preliminary stages. To date, the groundwork for a potential reunion has been laid through initial talks between the manager’s long-term representative, Jorge Mendes, and the Madrid hierarchy.
However, these conversations are not expected to accelerate until the domestic campaigns in both Spain and Portugal have concluded.
- AFP
Two non-negotiable demands
Despite being settled at Benfica-a move that allowed him to return to his roots-Mourinho is aware of the interest from his former employers and has already performed a diagnostic assessment of the current squad. If he is to take the reins at the Bernabeu for a second time, he has two non-negotiable demands.
The first relates to the level of influence he will hold over the club’s recruitment strategy and transfer activity.
Mourinho is reportedly seeking a significant voice in decision-making, specifically regarding the positions that need strengthening rather than just individual names. His current view is that the squad is unbalanced in several key areas. During his first stint in Madrid, he was instrumental in the arrivals of Luka Modric, Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira, and he expects similar authority to fix what he perceives as a lopsided roster.
Respecting hierarchies
The second condition outlined by the Benfica boss involves the internal structure of the club. While he is not necessarily demanding a total overhaul of the sporting department, he is insistent that the hierarchy and the autonomy of the coaching staff be strictly respected.
For Mourinho, the first-team bubble must carry his personal seal, free from external interference that might destabilize the dressing room.
This request stems from a desire to avoid the kind of friction witnessed this season, such as the tensions involving Vinicius Junior and previous coach Xabi Alonso. He wants a cohesive environment where the coach's word remains law within the sporting parcel of the organisation.
- AFP
Release clause provides clear path for return
While Benfica have already placed a renewal offer on the table to keep their coach in Lisbon, the lure of Real Madrid remains a powerful factor. The timeline for a potential move is also remarkably clear due to specific terms in his current contract.
Reports suggest a release clause exists that would allow him to depart for just €3 million, provided the deal is finalised within 10 days of Benfica's final match of the season. This gives Florentino Perez and the Madrid board a narrow but affordable window to secure their man.