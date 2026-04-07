AFP
Jose Mourinho speaks out on his Benfica future after trophyless season all but confirmed
Mourinho clarifies future plans
Following a disappointing draw against Casa Pia, Mourinho addressed the claim from journalist Rui Santos on CNN Portugal that Jorge Mendes had advised him to quit Benfica. Despite suggestions that his super-agent is urging him to walk away from the job, the Portuguese tactician moved quickly to reaffirm his commitment to the Eagles. Currently contracted until June 2027, Mourinho insisted he remains in full control of his professional destiny while acknowledging a significant shift in the season’s objectives.
- AFP
The 'Special One' stands firm
When questioned about rumours of an orchestrated departure, Mourinho was characteristically blunt about his autonomy and his personal desire to finish his project with the club.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Mourinho said: "If something happened during the game, I don't know. Nothing happened before the game. Jorge Mendes is my agent, but I am in charge of my own decision. My decision is that I would like to continue at Benfica."
Title race all but over for Benfica
Despite remaining undefeated in Liga Portugal since taking over from Bruno Lage in September 2025, Mourinho’s record of 16 wins and seven draws in 23 matches has not been enough to keep pace with the leaders. Benfica currently sit third, seven points behind FC Porto and two adrift of Sporting CP, with the latter still possessing a crucial game in hand.
Addressing the difficult squad decisions ahead, Mourinho added: "I have to think carefully, collectively, because, at this moment, I wanted to stop playing some players, but there are higher values at stake. They are assets, even if I didn't want to continue with some of them. At the sporting level, the achievable goal is to finish in second place, depending on other results.
"[But] we don't depend on ourselves. Even winning all the games, we don't depend solely on ourselves. Sporting would have to lose another two points. It's still possible, and Sporting might even draw. Okay, we didn't lose [against Casa Pia], but I don't think a draw like this ennobles Benfica in any way or the career of any of us."
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What comes next?
Following their Champions League knockout stage play-off exit to Real Madrid and a quarter-final elimination from the Taca de Portugal by Porto, Benfica are now fighting on only one front. While they are not yet mathematically out of the Liga Portugal title equation, overtaking both Sporting and Porto would require an incredible series of results.
Mourinho's side will be back in action at home to Nacional on April 12.