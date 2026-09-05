Jose Mourinho hits out at refereeing 'criteria' after Real Madrid fall to shock defeat against Real Betis

Mourinho cut a frustrated figure on the touchline and was booked by the referee during the tense encounter. The Portuguese manager questioned the officiating standards, particularly regarding a first-half booking for Arda Guler while the hosts escaped punishment.

"I don’t know why he gave me a yellow card, but it’s okay, I accept it," Mourinho explained after the match. "I stood up because a Betis player looked like he was dead right in front of the bench.

"Betis reached half-time without a single card, and poor Arda, who only knows how to play, ended up with a yellow. I didn’t like that, but after losing a match, I’m not going to say now that it was because of a yellow card that we won or lost."