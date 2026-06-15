Jose Mourinho 'introduced anger & grit' to Real Madrid as Raul Asencio backs returning boss to knock Barcelona off La Liga perch again

Madrid centre-back Asencio has spoken out about the arrival of Mourinho as the club's new manager, expressing immense excitement for the upcoming project. The Special One is set to return to the Santiago Bernabeu dugout, and Asencio believes his arrival will bring back a level of competitiveness that has been the hallmark of Mourinho’s career.

Reflecting on Mourinho’s first spell in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013, the 23-year-old defender recalled how the manager altered the DNA of the team. "I was small, and I saw it – how he changed the team, the competitiveness he introduced into the club, the anger and the grit... I think those are characteristics that make me who I am as a player," Asencio told El Desmarque.