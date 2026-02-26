'Jose Mourinho was p*ssed off!' - Carlton Cole lifts lid on his nightclubbing antics at Chelsea & why Roman Abramovich REFUSES to sell players to Tottenham

Cole made close to 300 appearances in all competitions during almost a decade at West Ham but it all could've turned out completely differently for the former England forward. As he tells Akinfenwa, Cole had agreed to join Tottenham prior to the deal being done with the Hammers, only for Roman Abramovich to personally intervene.

He says: "Before I went on holiday, I did my medical at Spurs. I remember I'd done everything, was about to sign, under Martin Jol, [then-Tottenham coach] Clive Allen wanted to sign me because he's the one who wanted to work with me. That's when I got the Abramovich phone call, because he found out. He told me that night he doesn't do business with Spurs. That's why I didn't go to Spurs.

"Remember before he bought Chelsea he was going to buy Spurs. The way it happened, he went in a helicopter to see London because he wanted to buy a football club. Spurs were the one that stuck out to him. He did the deal with Spurs, someone up top changed the deal that he'd agreed on buying it for, and then he's like: 'I can't do business like this'. So he says we'll go Chelsea and buy that [instead], and that's when Ken Bates [former Chelsea owner] sold."

Explaining the failed move to Spurs in more detail, Cole adds: "Tottenham came back to Chelsea and said: 'We want some money off because we found something in his knee'. And then he (Abramovich) said: 'No, we aren't doing a deal with Spurs so you better come back. I'll send you on loan to CSKA Moscow'.

"I was p*ssed off! You lot are doing me dirty here! You're not playing me and you're not letting me go where I want to go. What are we doing here? You want to send me to Russia. So I went away to clear my head, to Sierra Leone, then I get the phone call, we've got something else for you, West Ham, and that was it. As soon as I landed, I signed."