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'You are crazy!' - José Mourinho reveals he took pain-killing injection to prove a point to his own player
Mourinho has celebrated trophy wins in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain
He expects a 'win at all costs' mindset to be shared by those around him, with 100 per cent commitment demanded. Those methods, along with his fabled man-management skills, have allowed him to collect major silverware in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.
Superstar players from Porto to Madrid via Chelsea, Inter, Manchester United and Roma have bought into philosophies that deliver proven results. Not everybody, though, has been prepared to put their body on the line for the good of the collective cause.
- Beast Mode On Podcast
How does Mourinho get his message across?
Speaking exclusively to Adebayo Akinfenwa on the Beast Mode On Podcast, Mourinho said when asked about how he sets about getting his message across: "When I arrive in a club, since the beginning and now it's not different, I don't like to speak much. I don't speak about myself and I don't like to speak much. I need to know the players and I want the players to know it's not about what people say that it's about me, it's about what they see in me.
"And it's not about what I hear from other people, media, previous coaches and so on, it's about my new players. We need to know each other well. And then I always say I don't make miracles. But I can improve the guys that are improvable. The guys that want to improve. [With] some other guys, it's an impossible job. You have to just accept the way they are."
Mourinho reveals he took pain-killing injection in front of injured player
Many, including former Chelsea captain John Terry, completely buy into the Mourinho model. Others need a little more convincing. Explaining the lengths that he is prepared to go to in order to create a united front and strengthen bonds between the dugout and playing field, Mourinho added: "Two simple examples - one I'll tell you the name, the second I won't. John Terry. We want to win the Premier League, John was in trouble. The night after we won the title he went to the clinic for surgery, but only when we won the title.
"I had another one, it's a funny one, but it's not funny. I was desperate with injuries and I needed one guy to play. The guy had one small fracture in the middle toe. The doctor told him: 'No problem, it's just pain... you can play, there is no problem'. [The player said] 'I cannot play with pain'. Come on. You can play with pain. 'No I cannot play with pain'. No problem. We'll give you a small anesthetic injection and you play and you have no pain, no consequences. You are going to play easily. And the guy didn't want it.
"I took my shoe off, I took my socks off, I put my foot in front of his face and I told the doctor: 'Give me the injection'. And the doctor gave me the injection on my toe. My toe was perfect. And then I said [to the player]: 'Come on, you can also do it'. And he told me: 'No, you are crazy - you are crazy, I'm not crazy'. And he didn't take it. How many matches did he play with me after? Almost none!"
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José Mourinho spoke to Beast Mode On Podcast as part of his partnership with Coca-Cola, whose Jose vs Mourinho project sees two AI versions of the iconic coach go head-to-head discussing World Cup topics daily throughout the finals.