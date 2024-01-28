Jose Mourinho is a 'real-life legend'! Scott McTominay opens up on tough conversation with the Special One the day he was sacked by Man Utd

Richard Mills
Jose Mourinho and Scott McTominayGetty Images
Scott McTominayJose MourinhoManchester United

Scott McTominay has revealed why he believes Jose Mourinho is a "real-life legend" and what he said on the day of his Manchester United sacking.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mourinho gave McTominay his United debut
  • Devastated at Old Trafford sacking
  • Scot reveals what he said the day he left

Editors' Picks