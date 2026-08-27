Jose Mourinho hails 'incredible' Kylian Mbappe as hat-trick hero inspires Real Madrid rout on Bernabeu return

Real Madrid secured a commanding 4-1 win over Real Sociedad in Mourinho's first home game since returning to the Bernabeu dugout. Mbappe opened his Bernabeu account shortly before the interval, but Luka Sucic quickly equalised to leave the match evenly poised at the break.

Following some restlessness from the home crowd, Los Blancos responded emphatically in the second half. The French superstar found the net twice more to complete his treble, while Vinicius Junior also struck to put the game firmly out of reach.

Jude Bellingham played a pivotal role in the Spanish capital, providing two crucial assists. The comprehensive victory extends Mourinho perfect start to his second stint in charge, making it two wins from his first two matches.



