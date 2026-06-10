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'An honour and a privilege' - Jose Mourinho pens emotional Benfica farewell message ahead of Real Madrid homecoming
Farewell to the Eagles
Mourinho has expressed his deep gratitude to Benfica through a poignant social media post just hours after his departure was confirmed. Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old reflected on his brief but impactful second stint in Lisbon, which saw him lead the club to an unbeaten league domestic campaign and a third-place finish in the Primeira Liga, alongside a victory in Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.
In his address, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss thanked the club's leadership and staff. "I would like to thank president Rui Costa for the opportunity he gave me to work for Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Representing this club has been an honour and a privilege. I would also like to extend my gratitude to all the staff at Benfica Campus, whose professionalism, dedication and competence have been exemplary," Mourinho said via his official Instagram account.
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Lasting bonds with the Benfica squad
Mourinho also made certain to address the players he managed during the 2025-26 season. Despite the lure of a return to the Bernabeu, the coach insisted that the relationships formed during his year back in Portugal would remain unchanged, regardless of where his career takes him next. He added: "To the players with whom I have had the pleasure of working, I offer my sincere thanks and best wishes for every success in their personal and professional lives. I leave with the conviction that, more than just a moment, we have forged a lasting bond: my player for a day, my player for life."
Real Madrid return and the Perez project
The exit from Benfica was triggered by Real Madrid’s aggressive pursuit of the coach who previously broke Barcelona’s dominance in Spain between 2010 and 2013. Florentino Perez made rehiring Mourinho a cornerstone of his re-election campaign, and the club has moved swiftly to conclude the deal after agreeing to pay a compensation package worth £13 million (€15m/$17m) to the Portuguese side. Mourinho expected to be officially unveiled on Wednesday after Benfica confirmed his departure. Further fueling speculation, the 63-year-old's agent Jorge Mendes was seen meeting with Real Madrid director general Jose Angel Sanchez and chief scout Juni Calafat at a hotel in central Madrid on Tuesday evening as the final details were put in place, per ESPN.
Perez is looking to restore former glories at the Bernabeu and is already backing Mourinho with massive transfer activity. The club has already confirmed a €150 million (£129m/$172m) offer for Julian Alvarez, which was rejected by Atletico Madrid. This move signals a new era of galactico signings intended to rejuvenate a squad that has gone two years without a major trophy.
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What next for the Eagles?
As Mourinho prepares for his official presentation in Madrid, Benfica have wasted no time in securing his successor. The Lisbon giants have turned to a familiar face to lead them into the 2026-27 season, ensuring there is no power vacuum at the Estadio da Luz following the departure of such a high-profile figure.
Former Fulham and Sporting CP manager Marco Silva has been confirmed as the new head coach. Silva, who built a strong reputation in the Premier League, arrives on a deal that could see him remain at the club until 2029. He faces the daunting task of following Mourinho’s unbeaten domestic record while aiming to bridge the gap to the top of the Portuguese table.