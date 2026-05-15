Can Jose Mourinho deliver ‘second miracle’ with Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid? Chances of stunning transfer being agreed assessed by former La Liga star

Mendieta also voiced concerns regarding the decision to bring Mourinho back for a second tenure, noting the evolution of both the manager and the club. He added: "To me personally, Jose Mourinho going back to Real Madrid is a surprise. I think sometimes a second time is risky. In my work, I don't think there are many cases where it works.

"A third time, I don't think it's appropriate. I also think it's not the Mourinho that it was years ago, the first time. I think things have changed a lot for Mourinho himself.

"There are a lot of people close to the club that are saying he is the priority, he is the first choice for the president, but I think that if it was down to me, which obviously it's not, I would not consider that option as one of them."

Mendieta further elaborated on the tactical challenges, saying: "I think for any coach, even with a big reputation and history, right now Real Madrid is a difficult team to take. I think there are two sides to it. One is the fact that they haven't won for two years. If some of these coaches go, it's to do better than the previous ones.

"But I think at the same time, there's no such a project for these coaches to go to these clubs. It's a risk for these coaches to go there now when there is obviously a need for players, almost one player in each of the lines on the team.

"If they want to give you that, which is what Xabi Alonso asked at the beginning of the season, and it wasn't given, then I can see these coaches going. If it does not happen, I cannot see major coaches going to Madrid as it is right now."