'Sad' Jose Mourinho claims some Benfica players 'don't breathe football' & concedes defeat in Liga Portugal title race after 'poor' draw with relegation-threatened Casa Pia

Following the final whistle, Mourinho was scathing in his assessment of the result, lamenting the loss of control over Benfica's destiny in the race for second place. He revealed a blunt halftime talk where he challenged the players' tactical discipline and their overall commitment to the sport's demands.

Speaking to Sport TV, Mourinho said: "More than the [Casa Pia goal] incident... I'd say more: we lost not just two points but the last chances we had to fight for the title, and we lost control of our destiny to finish second. I didn't like the first half; at halftime we talked about what we would have to change tactically, and I tried to make them understand... because there are some who sometimes seem like they don't eat football, they don't breathe football; it seems like they sometimes forget about reality.

"I did a little math for them. If we didn't win this game, the difficult but possible fight for the title would end, and we would no longer depend on ourselves to finish second; that's what was at stake."

He added: "The referee didn't influence the result, but he had a lot of influence on a poor game. Benfica was poor in the first half, in terms of their attitude, they improved afterwards on all levels, but then the game ends, and so to speak, the championship ends with a careless situation, which you can't have when you're winning 1-0."