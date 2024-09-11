Jose Mourinho Fenerbahce LilleGetty
Fred Garratt-Stanley

Jose Mourinho claims he rejected England job TWICE as Fenerbahce boss makes stance clear on potential international role

J. MourinhoEnglandSuper LigFenerbahce

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that he rejected the England job on two separate occasions.

  • Mourinho appointed Fenerbahce manager in June
  • Previously linked with international roles
  • Explains why he rejected England job twice
