Bitter Jose Mourinho claims Galatasaray title success 'was determined before the Super Lig even started' after Fenerbahce suffer damaging derby defeat against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Besiktas J. Mourinho Fenerbahce Super Lig Galatasaray O. Solskjaer Besiktas

Jose Mourinho claimed that Galatasaray's impending Turkish Super Lig title success was pre-determined after Fenerbahce lost to Besiktas on Sunday.