JOSE MOURINHO FENERBAHCE Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

'I waited 70 minutes!' - Jose Mourinho claims Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk 'disrespected' him after Fenerbahce's derby defeat with ex-Chelsea & Man Utd coach punished for skipping press conference

Jose Mourinho says he gave up waiting for his press conference after Fenerbahce's loss to Galatasaray, and claims Okan Buruk "disrespected" him.

  • Galatasaray beat Fenerbahce 3-1
  • Mourinho did not face media after game
  • Explains it was due to Boruk making him wait 70 minutes
