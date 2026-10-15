'You want to kill a player?' - Furious Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho calls out Spanish FA and questions Vinicius Jr ban timing after 4-3 win over Roma

Mourinho's fury erupted after the disciplinary committee's verdict reached the team bus just two hours before kick-off against Gian Piero Gasperini's side. The eleventh-hour ruling appeared to shatter Vinicius' concentration, with the forward losing possession in the build-up to the hosts' second goal before being hauled off immediately after Donyell Malen grabbed his second on 57 minutes.

Questioning the timing of the decision on the back of his side's astonishing comeback, Mourinho said: "Do you think it's normal that a player from a Spanish team, who has to play a match that is also important for Spanish football, that two hours before the match a player knows he's been given a four-match suspension?

"Couldn't they do it tomorrow morning? Do we have to come by bus and almost arrive at the stadium when we find out Vinicius has a four-match suspension? They do things shamelessly now. The cat is out of the bag now. Two hours before the match, a player must know he has a four-match suspension. A Spanish team that has earned three points for Spanish football, for the rankings, for the prestige of Spanish football. You want to kill a player two hours before the match? It doesn't seem normal to me."