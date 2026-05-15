AFP
Jose Mourinho ‘didn’t look’ at Benfica contract offer & reveals when he will make future decision amid talk of Real Madrid return
Future discussions on hold
Speculation surrounding Mourinho’s potential return to Santiago Bernabeu reached a fever pitch after the manager admitted he had ignored a fresh proposal from the Benfica hierarchy. Despite president Rui Costa’s eagerness to secure the 'Special One' beyond his current terms in Lisbon, Mourinho remains focused on the season finale. He clarified that all internal negotiations have been suspended until the Eagles complete their domestic commitments, starting with their final fixture against Estoril this weekend.
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Analysing the offer
Speaking ahead of Benfica’s clash with Estoril, Mourinho confirmed he had received a formal offer but declined to review it immediately. He told Diario AS: “Yes, I received a contract renewal offer from Benfica on Wednesday. The offer was given to my agent, but I didn’t want to see it, find out about it, or analyze it. I’ll only do that starting Sunday, I’d say Sunday. They never told me they had an offer to show me. Not the president, nor any important person in the organisation. But if they had told me, I would have answered exactly the same way.”
Club stature and decision windows
Mourinho maintained a humble stance regarding the club's size while outlining the timeline for a definitive resolution. He explained: “Next week will be important for me, for my future, and also for Benfica.
"When the season ends, Benfica has to start thinking about the next one. But, according to the contract and the agreement I signed when I arrived, we have this period of a few days to see what happens and make a decision.
"Benfica is much bigger than me; there’s no comparison. It’s bigger than everyone, any coach, player, president, anyone. Therefore, as far as my personal situation is concerned, I think there’s no reason to worry, because the club is bigger than everyone, and there’s no need to worry if someone leaves.”
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A pivotal week ahead
The upcoming days serve as a critical juncture for both Benfica and Madrid as the managerial landscape shifts following the call for elections in Spain. While Mourinho prepares to analyse his future from Sunday, Los Blancos must navigate their remaining fixtures amidst reports of advanced negotiations. With any appointment dependent on the electoral process, the Portuguese’s decision next week will dictate whether he remains in Lisbon or returns to La Liga.