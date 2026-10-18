'He’s not a finished project!' – Jose Mourinho defends Arda Guler against media critics

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho took time to highlight the development of 21-year-old midfielder Arda Guler ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash against Sevilla. The Turkish international has drawn increased attention as Los Blancos navigate a busy domestic and European schedule.

With Vinicius Junior suspended and several forward options sidelined, Guler's tactical flexibility offers crucial solutions for the coaching staff.

Mourinho expressed total satisfaction with the young midfielder's work rate and adaptation.