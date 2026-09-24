AFP
'Cris is a symbol of Portugal!' – Why Jorge Jesus defends Cristiano Ronaldo status while issuing stern warning
Jorge Jesus hails Cristiano Ronaldo as a symbol of Portugal
Newly appointed Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus addressed media criticism surrounding captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League opener against Wales at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The 72-year-old manager confirmed that the 41-year-old forward will start as the team begins its title defense.
Jesus, who previously managed Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, mounted a passionate defense of his captain's importance to the nation.
He emphasized that Ronaldo remains essential to the national team's identity.
- AFP
Manager uses Hong Kong stadium crowds to prove Ronaldo's value
Speaking at the Portugal Football Summit, Jesus cited a vivid example from his time coaching Al-Nassr to illustrate Ronaldo's unmatched global stature and influence. He noted that match attendance swung from 3,000 spectators without Ronaldo to a sold-out 55,000 when the forward featured in Hong Kong.
However, the head coach made clear that status alone does not guarantee an automatic 90-minute role in every fixture.
"Cris is a symbol of Portugal and the national team," Jesus explained. "But that alone isn't enough for him to always play. We played a game in Hong Kong without him and there were 3,000 people; when he played there were 55,000. He plays tomorrow and I hope he scores a goal or two."
Jesus introduces new tactical dynamics with performance focus
Reuniting with Ronaldo on the international stage, Jesus outlined his plans to implement fresh tactical dynamics while respecting the squad's established foundation. He reiterated his preference for playing with a dedicated defensive midfielder and a second striker setup.
The manager stressed that while Ronaldo's leadership remains vital, long-term squad selection will be judged on current form rather than past achievements.
He expressed full confidence in the squad's ability to adapt quickly to his tactical concepts.
- Getty Images Sport
Defending champions target maximum points against Wales
Portugal launch their Nations League Group A4 campaign aiming to make a winning start under Jesus' guidance in Lisbon. The Selecao face an organized Wales team before preparing for their subsequent group fixture against Norway at the Estadio do Dragao.
Ronaldo looks to anchor the attack and build on his record international goal tally.
Portugal proceed into Thursday's encounter focused on defending their Nations League crown.
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