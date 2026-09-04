Jordi Cruyff boasts over secret Brandt deal and slams financial risk claims

Ajax sporting director Jordi Cruyff spoke to ESPN NL to review a demanding transfer window that saw the Amsterdammers recruit elite international talent. High-profile additions including Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sofyan Amrabat, and Julian Brandt choose to join the club's rebuilding project.

Cruyff emphasized that Ajax retains immense global prestige, making it easier to convince senior figures looking for immediate success.

"When you mention the name Ajax, you can see from their eyes that they are very interested," Cruyff said. "We have to get back to the top. Senior players want to compete and perform at their peak right now."



