‘Never know what’s coming’ - Jordan Pickford’s top three attributes explained legendary Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps assesses England’s World Cup No.1

Earps has detailed the defining traits making Pickford crucial. The goalkeeper has played every match for England at this World Cup, keeping clean sheets against Ghana and Panama after conceding two goals against Croatia.

Despite conceding one goal against DR Congo in the last 32, his form remains elite. "I think he was unbelievable the other night, probably had a tricky start to the tournament, not the Jordan Pickford for England we're used to seeing, but unbelievable against Mexico - came for every cross. So I've put power up there because I think he covers the goal really well. I think everyone probably sees that he dives for every ball, even if it's well wide of the target or well going over and I think that's part of his presence on the pitch. He likes to make strikers think twice about your margins for error. I think he's really explosive, not like the most tall goalkeeper, but covers the goal really well," Earps explained to Sky Sports.